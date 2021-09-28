Submit a Tip
Robeson County homicide detectives investigating body found

((Source: KAUZ))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office confirms a body has been discovered on Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said deputies, homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are on the scene near Alamac and Chickenfoot roads, which is just south of Lumberton.

Wilkins said more details will be released later on the investigation.

WMBF News will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

