Retired workers renew pleas to city of Myrtle Beach to reinstate full healthcare coverage

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Retired city workers who are frustrated over Myrtle Beach’s handling of healthcare coverage, brought their concerns in front of the city council on Tuesday.

It stems from a rally that was held two weeks ago, where retired city workers protested the decision to not allow retirees under the age of 65 to use the city’s health insurance plans.

Before, workers who retired before the age of 65 were allowed to stay on the city’s self-funded health insurance plan. But due to budget reasons, city leaders said they made the decision to no longer offer that option. They also stated there’s more affordable healthcare coverage for workers in the private market.

But retired workers said the city’s estimates for the cost of private insurance are inaccurate.

The retirees renewed their arguments on Tuesday but instead of a rally, their words were heard through a letter.

Retired Myrtle Beach firefighter Chris Collins read the letter out loud in front of Mayor Brenda Bethune and councilmembers, on behalf of the workers who helped to write the letter.

During the meeting, Collins said city leaders told the retired workers they could find affordable health care options in the private market. He said some were told they could actually save money that way. But Collins said after receiving quotes, many in the group are seeing the complete opposite.

“The average person that is retired is going to see an insurance premium hike of over $700 per month and that’s just for healthcare premiums. That does not include the dental and the vision and the medication,” Collins said.

Because open enrollment starts in November, Collins said they’re up against the clock. That’s the reason he said the retirees wrote the letter, calling on city leaders to find a better solution to the health coverage issue.

After hearing Collins’ letter, councilmembers said they are taking this matter very seriously and are discussing it further. They also said it’s a bit of a complicated issue.

“At the beginning, we were told this was going to be a relatively easy transition,” said councilmember Gregg Smith. “That the retirees were going to be able to find cheaper insurance that covered them better and suited their needs better. So that their HRA contributions that they get at retirement would last longer, hopefully until their 65th birthday. Unfortunately what we’re finding is that for some of them, that’s not the case so we’re looking to find the best solution.”

“We care, it’s something that we’re taking very seriously, it’s important,” Bethune said during the meeting.

“They’re hearing a lot of the things we’re saying for the first time as we’re saying them,” Collins said. “That’s inspiring because that leads me to believe they want to hear what we have to say and we’re hoping it will make a difference. We’re asking for a seat at the table, we’re asking to be involved in the decision because it does affect us.”

The new healthcare coverage changes go into effect in January 2022.

A portion of the letter also addresses the health services the retired workers said they’ll be losing:

The question was also presented about our ability to continue to use the City clinic, where we have created long term doctor/patient relationships, are not required to pay a copay per visit, receive critical labs at no cost and receive a great majority of our prescriptions at no cost. The answer was that there had been discussion, but the decision was made to “rip off the bandaid.” The loss of this particular benefit is immeasurable. With the explosive population growth in this area, many people are having a difficult time finding primary care physicians. And if an appointment can be made, they are often months out for new patients.

