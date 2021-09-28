Submit a Tip
Pink and Red in Myrtle Beach is the ultimate ladies boutique

By Halley Murrow
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Pink and Red Boutique, formally known as the Pink Cabana in Myrtle Beach has everything from Lilly Pulitzer to great classic styles, accessories, monogram, and more!

We loved checking out the new fall trends, learning How to with Halley monogram, catching up on their prints with a purpose, and getting bedazzled in Julie Vos.

Come along with us for how you can make comfortable cute or dress up for a night on the town!

Pink and Red Boutique: 5900 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC, 29577, South Carolina (843) 839-3571

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

