Myrtle Beach leaders approve ‘Southern Times Square,’ several other special events

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Several proposed special events on the Grand Strand were approved Tuesday by the Myrtle Beach City Council.

In total, city council granted permits for the following:

The Deville Street Festival

Set to be held on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., from Nov. 1, 2021, through Jan. 31, 2022.

Festival includes various vendors and entertainment along DeVille Street at The Market Common.

Market Common Carriage Rides

Events include allowing horse-drawn carriages to carry guests throughout The Market Common, from Oct. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2021.

Organizers say expected attendance is 100 riders each evening.

GZi Outreach

Event will be held on Nov. 3, 2021. The event will close Chester Street from 10th Avenue North to 9th Avenue North, from 8:00 a.m. through 10:00 p.m.

Event includes outdoor movies, corn hole and a “s’mores making area.”

Concert at Ground Zero

Event will be held on Nov. 6, 2021. The event will close Chester Street from 10th Avenue North to 9th Avenue North, from 6:00 a.m. through 12:00 a.m.

The road closure allows for tents on the street to help add space to the event.

A Southern Times Square at The Market Common

Operational hours will be from 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., Dec. 31, 2021, through Jan. 1, 2022.

The event features live music, a movie screen with streaming video, a ball drop at midnight, kids’ activities, bounce houses, fireworks at midnight, street performers, and various vendors.

Event grounds will encompass Valor Memorial Garden and various road closures will be in place.

This will be the ninth year for this event. Fireworks are being launched from the same site as in the past.

Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival

Event will be held from Oct. 15, 2021, through Oct. 17, 2021, between 12 p.m. and midnight daily.

Event includes a closure on Carver Street between 18th Avenue North and 21st Avenue North.

Attendees can enjoy live music, food and various retail/craft vendors.

Organizers say they are expecting about 5,000 attendees.

Bike the Beach

Event is scheduled for Nov. 13, 2021, from 7:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. Road closures include Ocean Boulevard, between 8th Avenue North and 9th Avenue North, from 7:00 through 10:00 a.m. An additional closure on Ocean Boulevard, from 8th to 2nd avenues, for the family ride from 9:00 a.m. through 9:45 a.m.

Three group rides are part of the event: the Whitt Oliver Metric Century, the Showcase Loop and the Family Fun Ride.

