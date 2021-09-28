Myrtle Beach leaders approve ‘Southern Times Square,’ several other special events
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Several proposed special events on the Grand Strand were approved Tuesday by the Myrtle Beach City Council.
In total, city council granted permits for the following:
The Deville Street Festival
- Set to be held on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., from Nov. 1, 2021, through Jan. 31, 2022.
- Festival includes various vendors and entertainment along DeVille Street at The Market Common.
Market Common Carriage Rides
- Events include allowing horse-drawn carriages to carry guests throughout The Market Common, from Oct. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2021.
- Organizers say expected attendance is 100 riders each evening.
GZi Outreach
- Event will be held on Nov. 3, 2021. The event will close Chester Street from 10th Avenue North to 9th Avenue North, from 8:00 a.m. through 10:00 p.m.
- Event includes outdoor movies, corn hole and a “s’mores making area.”
Concert at Ground Zero
- Event will be held on Nov. 6, 2021. The event will close Chester Street from 10th Avenue North to 9th Avenue North, from 6:00 a.m. through 12:00 a.m.
- The road closure allows for tents on the street to help add space to the event.
A Southern Times Square at The Market Common
- Operational hours will be from 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., Dec. 31, 2021, through Jan. 1, 2022.
- The event features live music, a movie screen with streaming video, a ball drop at midnight, kids’ activities, bounce houses, fireworks at midnight, street performers, and various vendors.
- Event grounds will encompass Valor Memorial Garden and various road closures will be in place.
- This will be the ninth year for this event. Fireworks are being launched from the same site as in the past.
Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival
- Event will be held from Oct. 15, 2021, through Oct. 17, 2021, between 12 p.m. and midnight daily.
- Event includes a closure on Carver Street between 18th Avenue North and 21st Avenue North.
- Attendees can enjoy live music, food and various retail/craft vendors.
- Organizers say they are expecting about 5,000 attendees.
Bike the Beach
- Event is scheduled for Nov. 13, 2021, from 7:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. Road closures include Ocean Boulevard, between 8th Avenue North and 9th Avenue North, from 7:00 through 10:00 a.m. An additional closure on Ocean Boulevard, from 8th to 2nd avenues, for the family ride from 9:00 a.m. through 9:45 a.m.
- Three group rides are part of the event: the Whitt Oliver Metric Century, the Showcase Loop and the Family Fun Ride.
