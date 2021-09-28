Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Lexington Police continue to investigate murder of 75-year-old woman in mobile home

Janet Buril
Janet Buril(Lexington Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is continuing to investigating the murder of a 75-year-old woman that occurred inside a mobile home.

On September 19, 2020, at approximately 1:20 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Hickory Hill mobile home park after a woman was found dead inside of her home.

The victim was later identified as Janet Buril.

RELATED STORY | Lexington residents shocked by the murder of their 75-year-old neighbor

Caption

Detectives have continuously worked on this case and believe there is still unknown information about the circumstances that lead to Janet Buril’s murder.

“I can’t imagine the agony and sense of loss that the family of Janet Buril have felt over the last year since her death”, Chief Terrence Green said. “I appreciate their patience as our investigators are using every possible method in their evidence gathering for this case. Though we are confident that charges will be made, if someone has information that has not been shared yet, now is the time to call. Help us bring closure to this family with the arrest of who is responsible for Janet Buril’s murder.”

The family of Janet Buril, in collaboration with law enforcement, has released a video in hopes of solving this case.

Anyone with information about the death of Janet Buril is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A 73-year-old man died in a skydiving accident on Saturday in South Carolina.
73-year-old man dies in skydiving accident in S.C., coroner says
"A Southern Times Square" celebration held at The Market Common.
Myrtle Beach leaders approve ‘Southern Times Square,’ several other special events
The tropics remain active with chances of development and Hurricane Sam
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depressions likely to form this week
Crews are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Myrtle Beach, according to...
Crews work crash on Seaboard Street, Highway 501
South Carolina state Sen. Greg Hembree addressed the issue of the mask proviso to the Horry...
‘You handcuffed us’: HCS board members have heated debate with state senator over mask proviso

Latest News

.
Explorin with Loren: Hemingway BBQ joints
.
Federal judge temporarily blocks ban on mask mandates in S.C. schools
The family of a man killed in a trooper-involved shooting in the Longs area will hold a press...
Family of man killed in trooper-involved shooting in Longs to hold press conference
Sept. 29, 2021, 6 a.m. newscast
Organizers with the department say they will be holding multiple job fairs across the Waccamaw...
SC Dept. of Mental Health hosting job fair