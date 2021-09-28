Lexington Police continue to investigate murder of 75-year-old woman in mobile home

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is continuing to investigating the murder of a 75-year-old woman that occurred inside a mobile home.

On September 19, 2020, at approximately 1:20 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Hickory Hill mobile home park after a woman was found dead inside of her home.

The victim was later identified as Janet Buril.

Detectives have continuously worked on this case and believe there is still unknown information about the circumstances that lead to Janet Buril’s murder.

“I can’t imagine the agony and sense of loss that the family of Janet Buril have felt over the last year since her death”, Chief Terrence Green said. “I appreciate their patience as our investigators are using every possible method in their evidence gathering for this case. Though we are confident that charges will be made, if someone has information that has not been shared yet, now is the time to call. Help us bring closure to this family with the arrest of who is responsible for Janet Buril’s murder.”

The family of Janet Buril, in collaboration with law enforcement, has released a video in hopes of solving this case.

Anyone with information about the death of Janet Buril is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

