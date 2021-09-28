Horry County Board of Education files lawsuit against e-cigarette company, JUUL

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Board of Education is joining other school districts in filing a lawsuit against e-cigarette company, JUUL.

The school board decided to file the lawsuit due to the “harm its products have caused, including addiction and health problems in students as well as the financial burden faced by the school system.”

The lawsuit claims that JUUL falsely marketed its products as a safer alternative to other tobacco products and targeted young customers with colorful packaging and fruity flavors.

“That marketing initiative caused vaping to increase substantially, with a December 2020 report showing that 41% of high school teens in the U.S. had tried vaping and 22% had vaped in the last 30 days,” a press release from the school district states.

Florence One Schools also joined a class-action lawsuit back in May against JUUL. The superintendent said at the time that he hoped that other South Carolina school districts would join the fight against the e-cigarette company.

The lawsuit brought on by the Horry County Board of Education seeks damages the school district has incurred from students vaping on campus and for future resources to combat vaping among students.

The lawsuit also aims to recover the cost of prevention programs, counseling and treatment for addicted students.

