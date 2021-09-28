Hey Eric! Do My Job! with Two Brothers Woodworks

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) -It is time to get to work! This week we headed over to Two Brothers Woodworks workshop in Murrells Inlet.

They make beautiful pieces out of wood and can make custom orders. Things they make are bar tops, countertops, shelves, mantles, tables and so much more.

They have a store in the Market Common that shows all of their work!

