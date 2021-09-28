Health officials confirm over 1,500 new virus cases in S.C., 45 more deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday 1,534 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 45 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 685,360 and confirmed deaths to 10,644, officials said.







There were 143 new confirmed cases in Horry County and two deaths. Florence County registered 41 new cases and one death.

According to DHEC, 19,821 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 11%.

