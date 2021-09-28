Goodwill store in Pawleys Island assessing damage, remains closed after car drives through front door

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – A Goodwill store in Pawleys Island is currently assessing the damage done after a car drove right through the front door.

Emergency crews were called on Monday afternoon to the GW Boutique off Ocean Highway after Goodwill said a customer accidentally drove her car into the store.

Avery Johnson, the spokesperson with Palmetto Goodwill said there are broken fixtures and windows, but no structural damage.

Johnson added that one customer had to be taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“We are grateful to our local emergency officials for responding and securing the scene so quickly and applaud our employees, who remained calm and helped the other customers,” Goodwill said in a statement.

The store will remain closed until it can safely reopen.

