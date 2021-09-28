Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Goodwill store in Pawleys Island assessing damage, remains closed after car drives through front door

A car drove through the GW Boutique in Pawleys Island on Monday afternoon.
A car drove through the GW Boutique in Pawleys Island on Monday afternoon.(Source: Carolina Scanner)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – A Goodwill store in Pawleys Island is currently assessing the damage done after a car drove right through the front door.

Emergency crews were called on Monday afternoon to the GW Boutique off Ocean Highway after Goodwill said a customer accidentally drove her car into the store.

Avery Johnson, the spokesperson with Palmetto Goodwill said there are broken fixtures and windows, but no structural damage.

Johnson added that one customer had to be taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“We are grateful to our local emergency officials for responding and securing the scene so quickly and applaud our employees, who remained calm and helped the other customers,” Goodwill said in a statement.

The store will remain closed until it can safely reopen.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a death in the Conway area.
Body found near roadway in Conway area, death investigation underway
Sheridan Wahl
Many questions remain unanswered in Sheridan Wahl case
Officials with the United States Geological Survey have upgraded a quake in the Lowcountry to a...
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake is second quake to strike the Lowcountry on Monday
Crash blocks all southbound lanes on Highway 501 at Carolina Forest Boulevard
Sam is forecast to remain a major hurricane with a track turning to the north early on.
FIRST ALERT: Tropics remain active this week, multiple areas to watch

Latest News

.
Fall tourism expected to be busy in Myrtle Beach
.
SCDNR divers searching for driver after pick-up truck crashes in Great Pee Dee River
.
Tidelands Health clearing up booster shot confusion
Sunny and warm.
FIRST ALERT: Warmest weather of the week on Wednesday