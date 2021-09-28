FIRST ALERT: Warming up, humidity slowly ramps back up

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Heat and humidity slowly climb through this week.

After a long stretch of beautiful weather, the forecast turns warmer through the middle of the week. Morning temperatures are still comfortable as you step out the door this morning with each morning turning warmer and muggier by Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs in the low-mid 80s today with mostly sunny skies. (WMBF)

Highs today will reach the lower 80s on the beaches with the mid-upper 80s inland. Mostly sunny skies will continue with humidity higher than yesterday.

The muggy meter climbs through the middle of the week before another cold front late week. (WMBF)

Temperatures will increase through Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low-mid 80s on the beaches and upper 80s inland. The humidity will be at it’s highest by Wednesday and early Thursday before a cold front arrives and brings slim rain chances and some relief to end the week.

Highs will go from the low-mid 80s to the upper 70s by the weekend. (WMBF)

A slight chance of rain arrives late Thursday ahead of the cold front with the temperatures dropping into the upper 70s for highs on Friday and Saturday. That cold front will bring another drop in humidity, even though the drop in temperatures will not be much.

