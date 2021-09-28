FIRST ALERT: Tropical depressions likely to form this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We continue to keep an eye on three chances of development in the tropics, two of which have a high chance to become tropical depressions this week.

The tropics remain active with chances of development and Hurricane Sam (WMBF)

The first area we are keeping an eye on is a broad low pressure system located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands that continues to produce an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 5 to 10 mph over the central tropical Atlantic. The chance of development is at 70% over the next 48 hours and 80% over the next five days.

Our second chance of development is with the showers and thunderstorms showing signs of organization in association with a tropical wave and broad area of low pressure located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic. Environmental conditions are conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form in a day or two while the disturbance moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the eastern tropical Atlantic. The chance of development remains at 80% over the next 48 hours and 80% over the next five days.

Our third chance of development is a well-defined low pressure area associated with the remnants of Peter is located about 350 miles east-northeast of Bermuda. The associated showers and thunderstorms have increased a little this morning, but are still not well organized. This system could become a short-lived tropical depression while moving northeastward at about 10 mph before upper-level winds increase on Wednesday. The chance of development is at 50% over the next two and five days.

Sam remains a strong hurricane with no impacts to the United States. (WMBF)

Meanwhile, the center of Hurricane Sam was located near latitude 17.2 North, longitude 53.9 West. Sam is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph, and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days, with an increase in forward speed beginning on Thursday. A turn toward the north is expected by Friday. On the forecast track, Sam will pass well to the northeast of the northern Leeward Islands on Wednesday and Thursday. Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 130 mph with higher gusts. Sam is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are expected during the next couple of days, but Sam is forecast to remain a major hurricane through late this week. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure based on dropsonde data from the aircraft is 953 m. Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.