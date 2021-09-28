Submit a Tip
Crews work crash on Seaboard Street, Highway 501

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Myrtle Beach, according to officials.

The accident is at the intersection of Seaboard Street and Highway 501, Myrtle Beach Fire Capt. Jon Evans said.

There is no word at this time on any potential injuries.

Drivers should use caution if traveling in the area.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

