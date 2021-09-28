Crash involving concrete truck blocks traffic along Highway 544 in Conway area; 2 hurt

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers are being asked to avoid Highway 544 in the Conway area because of a crash involving a concrete truck.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 5:30 p.m. to Highway 544 and West Cox Ferry Road where a car and concrete truck collided.

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The Conway Fire Department assisted with the call.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

