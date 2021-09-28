Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Columbia mom mourns loss of sailor son, demands answers in murder investigation

By Lauren Adams
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina mother of a sailor who was murdered while stationed in California is demanding answers about the investigation.

Cornelius Donte Brown, 22, was fatally shot inside of his La Mesa apartment on April 24.

According to reports, two men knocked on Brown’s door before shooting him in the chest and neck.

Brown joined the Navy in 2018 and was a Petty Officer 3rd Class assigned to the USS Abraham Lincoln.

He was on active duty and stationed at Naval Base Coronado when he was shot.

RELATED STORIES:

Brown’s parents say they’ve received no information from the La Mesa Police Department or the Navy regarding the murder of their son.

The family says they need help from law enforcement and they aren’t getting it.

After seeing the attention that the Gabby Petito case has received, Brown’s mother says she wants her son’s murder solved.

“That upset me. My heart goes out to the family, but what about my child. My child has been serving his country, active duty, a good person and he may have got media attention that weekend it happened,” Adrienne Brown-Mills said. “Here is a young girl the same age they know who killed her, but they’re still talking about it. It upsets me.”

WIS reached out to the La Mesa Police Department several times but have not heard back.

Brown’s mother says she feels like someone out there knows something and she just wants them to come forward so she can have closure.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that could lead to an arrest in this case.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a death in the Conway area.
Body found near roadway in Conway area, death investigation underway
Sheridan Wahl
Many questions remain unanswered in Sheridan Wahl case
Officials with the United States Geological Survey have upgraded a quake in the Lowcountry to a...
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake is second quake to strike the Lowcountry on Monday
Crash blocks all southbound lanes on Highway 501 at Carolina Forest Boulevard
Sam is forecast to remain a major hurricane with a track turning to the north early on.
FIRST ALERT: Tropics remain active this week, multiple areas to watch

Latest News

The administration committee has sent an item to the full council to help fund improvements to...
Horry County leaders move forward with improvements to local roads, puts pause on I-73 funding
An economist at the University of South Carolina said the federal government is unlikely to...
UofSC economist says government shutdown unlikely to happen at end of week
Federal judge temporarily blocks ban on mask mandates in S.C. schools
Southside Middle School
Florence 1 School District leaders tour future site of Southside Middle School
Retired Myrtle Beach city workers are fighting to keep the healthcare they say they were...
Retired workers renew pleas to city of Myrtle Beach to reinstate full healthcare coverage