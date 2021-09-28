Submit a Tip
Boy dies from brain-eating amoeba found at Texas splash pad

This photomicrograph of a brain tissue specimen depicts the changes in neurons associated with...
This photomicrograph of a brain tissue specimen depicts the changes in neurons associated with a free-living, Naegleria fowleri, amoebic infection.(Source: CDC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:09 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - A child has died after being infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that was found at a Texas splash pad.

Officials in Arlington said Monday that the city and Tarrant County Public Health were notified on Sept. 5 that a child was hospitalized with primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and often fatal infection.

The boy died on Sept. 11.

Health officials closed all of the city’s public splash pads. The boy had visited the Don Misenhimer Park splash pad several times in recent weeks and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the ameba in water samples from there on Friday.

A city review discovered lapses in water quality testing at several parks.

People become infected with the ameba Naegleria fowleri when water containing it enters the nose, according to the CDC. The ameba is generally found in warm freshwater environments.

Infection is rare in the United States.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

