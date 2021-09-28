73-year-old man dies in skydiving accident in S.C., coroner says

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - A 73-year-old man died in a skydiving accident on Saturday in South Carolina.

The coroner identified the skydiver as Carl Henry Smith.

Officers said Carl Henry Smith was skydiving at Skydive Carolina in Chester County and landed at James F. Wherry Road and Darby Road in Chester County.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, staff on the ground saw Smith jump and his main chute deploy.

Immediately following that, they said the man appeared to be “hanging limp in the harness with his arms to his sides making no effort to guide, steer or brake his chute,” a report from the CCSO said.

Officials with Skydive Carolina said Smith had performed more than 17,000 skydives.

Skydive Carolina owner, Danny Smith, said the victim was pronounced dead following what would be considered an “uneventful skydive.”

