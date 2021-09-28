Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

73-year-old man dies in skydiving accident in S.C., coroner says

A 73-year-old man died in a skydiving accident on Saturday in South Carolina.
A 73-year-old man died in a skydiving accident on Saturday in South Carolina.(Source: WBTV)
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - A 73-year-old man died in a skydiving accident on Saturday in South Carolina.

The coroner identified the skydiver as Carl Henry Smith.

Officers said Carl Henry Smith was skydiving at Skydive Carolina in Chester County and landed at James F. Wherry Road and Darby Road in Chester County.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, staff on the ground saw Smith jump and his main chute deploy.

Immediately following that, they said the man appeared to be “hanging limp in the harness with his arms to his sides making no effort to guide, steer or brake his chute,” a report from the CCSO said.

Officials with Skydive Carolina said Smith had performed more than 17,000 skydives.

Skydive Carolina owner, Danny Smith, said the victim was pronounced dead following what would be considered an “uneventful skydive.”

Copyright 2021 WYFF/WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a death in the Conway area.
Body found near roadway in Conway area, death investigation underway
Sheridan Wahl
Many questions remain unanswered in Sheridan Wahl case
Sam is forecast to remain a major hurricane with a track turning to the north early on.
FIRST ALERT: Tropics remain active this week, multiple areas to watch
Officials with the United States Geological Survey have upgraded a quake in the Lowcountry to a...
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake is second quake to strike the Lowcountry on Monday
Crash blocks all southbound lanes on Highway 501 at Carolina Forest Boulevard

Latest News

.
Fall tourism expected to be busy in Myrtle Beach
.
SCDNR divers searching for driver after pick-up truck crashes in Great Pee Dee River
.
Tidelands Health clearing up booster shot confusion
A utility pole was damaged in a rollover crash early Tuesday morning in Loris, officials say.
Rollover crash in Loris damages utility pole, troopers investigating