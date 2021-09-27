TripAdvisor predicts busy fall tourism season in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - If you thought things may slow down around the Grand Strand after the summer, you may want to think again.

TripAdvisor’s latest report lists Myrtle Beach in the top 10travel destinations for families this fall season. The Tripadvisor seasonal Fall Travel Index reveals where people want to travel the most during the Fall and cooler season months.

This report ranks Myrtle Beach in fourth place as a fall destination spot for families.

Las Vegas, Nev. New York City, N.Y. Orlando, Fla. Myrtle Beach, S.C. Ocean City, Md. Honolulu, Hawaii Nashville, Tenn. Chicago, Ill. Miami Beach, Fla. Virginia Beach, Va.

TripAdvisor said around 54% of Americans plan to travel between now and November 30. It also states many people are wanting to travel more to places, like the beach, to make up for the time they weren’t able to vacation during the pandemic.

Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce President Karen Riordan said this is the first time the city has ranked in the top five on TripAdvisor’s fall travel index report.

“We have not ever been in the top five before for fall predictions,” Riordan said. “So this is a very good indicator for us.”

Riordan said all signs are pointing to the Myrtle Beach area having a profitable and busy fall tourism season.

Some Myrtle Beach businesses agree.

Megan Fenwick, who manages the Croissants Bistro and Bakery in Myrtle Beach, said usually around this time a year, sales are on the decline. But she said they’re seeing a lot of customers walking through their doors.

“We’ve been having summer numbers still,” Fenwick said. “Typically, after Labor Day, our sales kind of dive down but this year has been anything but that. I am incredibly excited for the business, anything after last year is such a blessing.”

Like many businesses, Fenwick said their restaurant is dealing with some ongoing staffing challenges.

Fenwick is asking the community for patience, as they embark on what’s shaping to be another busy tourism period.

“We are doing the best we can,” Fenkwick said.

Over at the Mellow Mushroom in Myrtle Beach, the owner, Matt Duke, said his business locations are not experiencing staffing challenges.

“We’ve been running really smooth,” Duke said.

Overall, Duke said business has been good and he’s happy to hear the findings from TripAdvisor’s report. But he is waiting to see just how busy this fall season will truly get.

“We’re excited about it, the off-season is always a challenge for anybody in the service industry,” he said. “I can’t foresee the business volume being as great as it is during the summer.”

Riordan said although some Grand Strand businesses are continuing to struggle with staffing, she referenced a recent report from MoneyGeek that stated the Myrtle Beach area has restored thousands of hospitality and leisure jobs, year over year, compared to nearby areas.

“That’s the silver lining to this workforce shortage situation right now,” Riordan said.

