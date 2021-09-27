Tidelands Health explains COVID-19 booster shoots, who needs to get one

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Months after becoming fully vaccinated, some South Carolinians are about to roll up their sleeves again, this time for a booster shot.

The CDC has released new guidance saying some people are eligible for another dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The federal health agency said anyone 65 or older, anyone in long-term care, or aged 50 to 64 but with underlying health conditions, should get the booster. The CDC added that anyone 18 to 49 with underlying health issues or workers like nurses, first responders and other high-risk jobs are included in this group.

Tidelands Health Chief Operations Officer Gayle Resetar said they’re prepping now for more people coming in.

“So we’re trying to anticipate what that volume is. So we know that in full speed we could be back up to 3, 4, 5,000 doses a week,” she said.

For the booster, Resetar said the CDC wants you to be at least six months out from being fully vaccinated.

But when it comes to third shots for those who are immunocompromised and likely didn’t get a good response from just the two doses, they can get their shot as soon as four weeks out from their second dose.

Resetar said she understands the back and forth over boosters and third shots is confusing. She said as of right now you’re still protected with just the two doses, but added the CDC says studies are showing that immunity is waning.

“Our own data would show you that five of the 50 people who are hospitalized periodically are vaccinated. And most of those are people who have underlying health conditions or are older,” she said.

