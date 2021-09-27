SCHP erroneously reports fatal crash, search continues for driver in Great Pee Dee River

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The search continues for the driver of a pick-up truck who was involved in a crash last week in Florence County, a case that was originally reported by troopers as fatal.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the agency erroneously reported a fatality in the Sept. 25 crash on Highway 378.

Troopers said the driver of a 2013 Ford F-150 was traveling east on the highway when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, struck several trees and went into the Great Pee Dee River at the Florence County/Marion County line.

Tidwell added Monday that divers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are actively searching for the driver in the Great Pee Dee River.

