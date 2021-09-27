Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Many questions remain unanswered in Sheridan Wahl case

Sheridan Wahl
Sheridan Wahl(Source: Elizabeth Echenieque)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Nearly a week after 21-year-old Sheridan Wahl was found dead in Florence County, many questions in the case remain unanswered.

The case and manner of Wahl’s death is pending, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Monday morning.

Wahl’s autopsy was performed Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

“We do not have any additional information to share at this time, but will keep you informed in the coming weeks,” von Lutcken said in an email sent to media outlets.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Wahl was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 19, along South Ocean Boulevard, according to police. After being denied service at a Rent Me Superstore for not wearing shoes, she reportedly told her mother she was going to drive back home to Florida that night.

Police said she had come to the Myrtle Beach area from Florida to visit her father.

Two days later, on Sept. 21, Wahl’s body was found by the Hannah-Salem Friendfield Fire Department, about an hour away from Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach police said their investigation determined Wahl “left our jurisdiction safely.” They subsequently turned the case over to the State Law Enforcement Division, who is the leading the investigation.

WMBF News had previously reached out to SLED to see if they were considering any persons of interest in the case. The agency said that they could not comment.

We will bring you all the latest developments in this case both on-air and online.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Igor Lourenco
Man shot at victim while looking into vehicles in Myrtle Beach, police say
Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Highway 701 at Brickyard Place...
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 injured after vehicle overturns on Highway 701
South Carolina reported 110 hate crime incidents in 2020 compared to 57 reported in 2019.
FBI launches hate crime reporting campaign in South Carolina
Harley-Davidson predicting big turnout for upcoming Fall Bike Rally event
Organizers, vendors predict big turnout for upcoming Fall Bike Rally
Sheridan Wahl and her roommate Elizabeth Echenique
‘Loving person’: Sheridan Wahl’s roommate reflects on friend’s life, impact she made

Latest News

Myrtle Beach pediatrician Dr. Marc Bahan says the increase is largely due to not being able to...
Doctors see increase in depression cases among teens amid pandemic
The Horry County Police Department is investigating a death in the Conway area.
Death investigation underway in Conway area, police say
Sam is forecast to remain a major hurricane with a track turning to the north early on.
FIRST ALERT: Tropics remain active this week, multiple areas to watch
According to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina, gas prices in South...
Gas costs $1 per gallon more than this time last year