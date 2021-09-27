Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police: Man set up livestream before attacking Fla. officers

By WESH staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Authorities said a man livestreamed his attack on two Orlando police officers over the weekend.

Police said 27-year-old William McClish streamed video over Facebook showing him walk behind a police cruiser, pick up a brick and attack two officers.

The ambush happened in downtown Orlando just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the officers were monitoring the downtown crowd when McClish attacked them.

One officer sustained significant injuries to the face, and the other officer nearly had his eye gouged out, police said.

The attack came just days after two other officers were attacked by a group of teenagers near Camping World Stadium.

While the two incidents are not related, police said the community should be worried about the unprovoked attacks against police.

In a statement, Police Chief Orlando Rolón said in part: “Individuals like this do not belong in our society. Prosecutors and our judicial system must hold them accountable to protect our society and the men and women protecting our communities.”

Rolón said both officers are expected to recover from their injuries.

Police said it took four officers to subdue and arrest McClish.

He faces several charges, including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

Copyright 2021 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Igor Lourenco
Man shot at victim while looking into vehicles in Myrtle Beach, police say
Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Highway 701 at Brickyard Place...
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 injured after vehicle overturns on Highway 701
South Carolina reported 110 hate crime incidents in 2020 compared to 57 reported in 2019.
FBI launches hate crime reporting campaign in South Carolina
Harley-Davidson predicting big turnout for upcoming Fall Bike Rally event
Organizers, vendors predict big turnout for upcoming Fall Bike Rally
Sheridan Wahl and her roommate Elizabeth Echenique
‘Loving person’: Sheridan Wahl’s roommate reflects on friend’s life, impact she made

Latest News

Sam is forecast to remain a major hurricane with a track turning to the north early on.
FIRST ALERT: Tropics remain active this week, multiple areas to watch
The search for Brian Laundrie continues.
Search for Brian Laundrie enters second week
A Resident passes next to a damaged Greek Orthodox chapel after a strong earthquake in...
Strong quake hits Greek island of Crete; 1 dead, 9 injured
According to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina, gas prices in South...
Gas costs $1 per gallon more than this time last year