New lawsuits filed in deadly 2018 Vintage Place shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – New lawsuits have been filed in the deadly 2018 Vintage Place shootings in Florence.

Florence Police Officer Brian Hart and Florence County Deputy Arie Davis filed personal injury lawsuits last week. The lawsuits list Frederick Hopkins, Seth Hopkins, Cheryl Hopkins and David Suggs - as trustees of the Suggs Family Revocable Trust - as defendants.

In a similar move last week, Allison Carraway, the widow of fallen Florence Police Sgt. Terrance Carraway, filed a wrongful death suit against the same defendants.

Frederick Hopkins, the father of Seth Hopkins, allegedly opened fire on law enforcement in the Vintage Place subdivision on Oct. 3, 2018. Law enforcement came to the neighborhood to serve a search warrant on Seth Hopkins related to a child sex abuse investigation.

Hart and Davis were among five officers injured in the shooting. In addition to Carraway, the shooting claimed the life of Florence County Sheriff’s Investigator Farrah Turner.

The lawsuits allege that injuries and damages incurred by the plaintiffs were caused by “careless, negligent, grossly negligent, willful, wanton, reckless, and unlawful acts” by Seth Hopkins.

According to the lawsuits, these acts include, but are not limited to, causing law enforcement to arrive at the Hopkins home, permitting Frederick Hopkins to fire upon police in his protection, and knowing firearms were present in the home but not advising police of their presence.

Seth Hopkins pleaded guilty in 2019 to second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The lawsuits also alleges Cheryl Hopkins and Suggs were negligent for several reasons, including but not limited to, failing to secure firearms in the home, permitting Seth Hopkins to sexually abuse children, and failing to prevent Frederick Hopkins from firing on law enforcement

The plaintiffs are suing for actual and punitive damages in an appropriate amount, according to the lawsuits.

Frederick Hopkins’ trial has yet to be scheduled. The state is seeking the death penalty in the case.

