Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

New lawsuits filed in deadly 2018 Vintage Place shooting

Accused shooter Frederick Hopkins appears in court for a hearing.
Accused shooter Frederick Hopkins appears in court for a hearing.(cameron crowe)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – New lawsuits have been filed in the deadly 2018 Vintage Place shootings in Florence.

Florence Police Officer Brian Hart and Florence County Deputy Arie Davis filed personal injury lawsuits last week. The lawsuits list Frederick Hopkins, Seth Hopkins, Cheryl Hopkins and David Suggs - as trustees of the Suggs Family Revocable Trust - as defendants.

In a similar move last week, Allison Carraway, the widow of fallen Florence Police Sgt. Terrance Carraway, filed a wrongful death suit against the same defendants.

Frederick Hopkins, the father of Seth Hopkins, allegedly opened fire on law enforcement in the Vintage Place subdivision on Oct. 3, 2018. Law enforcement came to the neighborhood to serve a search warrant on Seth Hopkins related to a child sex abuse investigation.

Hart and Davis were among five officers injured in the shooting. In addition to Carraway, the shooting claimed the life of Florence County Sheriff’s Investigator Farrah Turner.

The lawsuits allege that injuries and damages incurred by the plaintiffs were caused by “careless, negligent, grossly negligent, willful, wanton, reckless, and unlawful acts” by Seth Hopkins.

According to the lawsuits, these acts include, but are not limited to, causing law enforcement to arrive at the Hopkins home, permitting Frederick Hopkins to fire upon police in his protection, and knowing firearms were present in the home but not advising police of their presence.

Seth Hopkins pleaded guilty in 2019 to second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The lawsuits also alleges Cheryl Hopkins and Suggs were negligent for several reasons, including but not limited to, failing to secure firearms in the home, permitting Seth Hopkins to sexually abuse children, and failing to prevent Frederick Hopkins from firing on law enforcement

The plaintiffs are suing for actual and punitive damages in an appropriate amount, according to the lawsuits.

Frederick Hopkins’ trial has yet to be scheduled. The state is seeking the death penalty in the case.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Igor Lourenco
Man shot at victim while looking into vehicles in Myrtle Beach, police say
Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Highway 701 at Brickyard Place...
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 injured after vehicle overturns on Highway 701
South Carolina reported 110 hate crime incidents in 2020 compared to 57 reported in 2019.
FBI launches hate crime reporting campaign in South Carolina
Authorities are investigating a death in the Conway area.
Body found near roadway in Conway area, death investigation underway
Harley-Davidson predicting big turnout for upcoming Fall Bike Rally event
Organizers, vendors predict big turnout for upcoming Fall Bike Rally

Latest News

The Florence County Coroner’s Office has named the victim of a deadly weekend shooting.
Florence County coroner names victim of deadly shooting
The search continues for the driver of a pick-up truck who was involved in a crash last week in...
SCHP erroneously reports fatal crash, search continues for driver in Great Pee Dee River
Sheridan Wahl
Many questions remain unanswered in Sheridan Wahl case
Myrtle Beach pediatrician Dr. Marc Bahan says the increase is largely due to not being able to...
Doctors see increase in depression cases among teens amid pandemic