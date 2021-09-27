Submit a Tip
My Carolina Hometown Monday: Exploring Loris with local native Cobi Williams

By Halley Murrow
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - When it comes to sweet, Southern hospitality Loris, South Carolina has it down pat. We loved exploring some great local spots and learning what makes this place a hidden gem along the Grand Strand.

Our friend Cobi Williams showed us around his hometown and took us to so many great places you may have never visited. From Tammy’s Backyard BBQ to The Grind, Maria Elias law firm, a brand new restaurant coming soon, and so much more! We loved catching up with Samantha Norris from the Loris Chamber, too on the upcoming Loris Bog Off.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

