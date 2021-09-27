Submit a Tip
Liz Cheney: `I was wrong’ in opposing gay marriage in past

FILE - In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks to reporters at the...
FILE - In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington.(AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney tells CBS News’ “60 Minutes” that she was wrong to have opposed gay marriage. In the interview aired Sunday night, Cheney also says that her 2022 reelection campaign is the country’s most important House race because the issue is support for the Constitution or for former President Donald Trump.

Forces aligned with Trump are trying to unseat Cheney.

The daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney was a rising Republican leader before the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. She voted to impeach Trump and now serves as vice chair of a committee investigating the assault.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

