LIVE: Horry County School Board to discuss giving more money to substitute teachers, contact tracers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Board of Education will look at making changes to how it is spending federal money.

The school board will vote on making changes to its proposed spending plan for the American Rescue Plan: Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief also known a ESSER III.

The school district must use $125.2 million allocated by the federal government for fiscal year 2021-22, fiscal year 2022-23 and fiscal year 2023-24.

One of the amendments to the proposed spending plan would be to give substitute teachers more money since they are needed more than ever this year due to teachers being in quarantine.

Currently, a substitute teacher with a bachelor’s degree gets $100 a day this year. The board is considering giving substitute teachers an extra $10 a day for those who work five or more day sper month.

It’s recommended that $312,000 from the proposed HVAC upgrades will toward funding the pay increase for substitute teachers.

The board will also consider taking about $2 million of the ESSER III funds and pay those who have helped with contact tracing investigations in the district.

“Administrative staff, transportation staff, data quality clerks, secretaries/bookkeepers, school nurses, and other professional staff have spent countless hours conducting close contact investigations and providing quarantine notifications to parents of students identified as close contacts,” the school board agenda states.

The administration is recommending that staff who are salaried and work beyond their normal work schedule to help with COVID-19 contact tracing duties should be paid $40 per hour. Those who work hourly are already paid for the extra time that they work.

School leaders are looking to take the estimated $2 million needed to pay contact tracers from the HVAC upgrades funding.

