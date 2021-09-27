Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Johnny Ramone’s guitar sells for more than $900,000

This Aug. 2021 photo provided by Boston-based RR Auction shows a 1965 Mosrite Ventures II...
This Aug. 2021 photo provided by Boston-based RR Auction shows a 1965 Mosrite Ventures II electric guitar played by Johnny Ramone. The guitar sold at auction over the weekend for more than $900,000, the auctioneer said Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Ramone, whose real name was John Cummings, bought the guitar to replace his original blue Ventures II, which was stolen, according to RR Auction.(Photo Nikki Brickett/RR Auction via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — The guitar played by Johnny Ramone on all 15 Ramones albums and at nearly 2,000 live performances by the rock band sold at auction over the weekend for more than $900,000, the auctioneer said Monday.

The 1965 Mosrite Ventures II electric guitar was bought by a collector in the U.S. who wishes to remain anonymous, Boston-based RR Auction said in a statement.

Ramone, whose real name was John Cummings, bought the guitar to replace his original blue Ventures II, which was stolen, according to RR Auction.

It was played at every Ramones performance from November 1977 until his retirement in August 1996, RR said. He died in 2004.

The guitar, along with other Ramones memorabilia, came from the collection of Daniel Rey, a musician and producer who was also a longtime Ramones collaborator.

Some of the other items sold included Johnny Ramone’s Mark-2 signature guitar for almost $50,000, and Joey Ramone’s Shure microphones from the final Ramones concert for more than $13,000.

The auction began Aug. 24 and concluded Saturday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Igor Lourenco
Man shot at victim while looking into vehicles in Myrtle Beach, police say
Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Highway 701 at Brickyard Place...
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 injured after vehicle overturns on Highway 701
South Carolina reported 110 hate crime incidents in 2020 compared to 57 reported in 2019.
FBI launches hate crime reporting campaign in South Carolina
Authorities are investigating a death in the Conway area.
Body found near roadway in Conway area, death investigation underway
Harley-Davidson predicting big turnout for upcoming Fall Bike Rally event
Organizers, vendors predict big turnout for upcoming Fall Bike Rally

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. sees 2,600+ new COVID-19 cases
A Houston artist is retiring after 39 years of creating sketches that help police catch...
World’s most successful forensic artist retiring after nearly 40 years on the job
Marrisha Jenkins was forced to quarantine before getting a chance to hold her little bundle of...
New mother dies from COVID-19 before ever holding her baby
President Joe Biden received his COVID-19 booster shot on Monday, days after federal regulators...
Biden gets COVID-19 booster shot after authorization
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas called again on Monday for Congress to act...
Biden administration proposes DACA workaround: a rule to shield ‘Dreamers’