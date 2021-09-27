Submit a Tip
HCFR: 3 people taken to hospital after two-car crash in Aynor area

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car crash in the Aynor area.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car crash in the Aynor area.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called just before 4 p.m. to the 2900 block of E. Highway 501, which is in between Wisteria Drive and 11th Avenue.

Crews said there was an entrapment in one of the vehicles and the other vehicle caught fire.

Three people were taken to the hospital, with one of them being flown to by a medical helicopter.

People are being asked to avoid the area in order to avoid delays and for the safety of the first responders who are on the scene.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

