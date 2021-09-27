Submit a Tip
Florence County coroner names victim of deadly shooting

The Florence County Coroner’s Office has named the victim of a deadly weekend shooting.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Coroner’s Office has named the victim of a deadly weekend shooting.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Drayson Watson, 19, of Florence, was killed Saturday night at the Stonehenge Apartments on Jody Road.

An autopsy is scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The incident remains under investigation by the Florence County Coroner’s Office and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

