Florence County coroner names victim of deadly shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Coroner’s Office has named the victim of a deadly weekend shooting.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Drayson Watson, 19, of Florence, was killed Saturday night at the Stonehenge Apartments on Jody Road.

An autopsy is scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The incident remains under investigation by the Florence County Coroner’s Office and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

