FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather returns this week

Bit warmer into Tuesday afternoon
(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - More heat and humidity are set to return through the week.

After a long stretch of beautiful weather, we turn a bit warmer through mid-week. Morning temperatures will climb into the upper 60s through Thursday. Afternoons return to the middle 80s with some spots well inland approaching 90°.

Another cold front is set to arrive late this week. Rain chances are slim but this front could bring a couple of showers on Thursday and Friday.

Behind the cold front, we’ll turn a bit cooler again for the weekend. Afternoon highs return to the upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

Another cold front arrives late this week
(WMBF)

