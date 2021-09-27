FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather returns this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - More heat and humidity are set to return through the week.

After a long stretch of beautiful weather, we turn a bit warmer through mid-week. Morning temperatures will climb into the upper 60s through Thursday. Afternoons return to the middle 80s with some spots well inland approaching 90°.

Another cold front is set to arrive late this week. Rain chances are slim but this front could bring a couple of showers on Thursday and Friday.

Behind the cold front, we’ll turn a bit cooler again for the weekend. Afternoon highs return to the upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

Another cold front arrives late this week (WMBF)

