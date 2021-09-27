FIRST ALERT: Tropics remain active this week, multiple areas to watch

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sam continues to be a powerful hurricane, moving to the west, thankfully posing no threat to the Carolinas.

Chances of development (WMBF)

At 5 AM, the center of Hurricane Sam was located near latitude 15.2 North, longitude 51.4 West. Sam is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph. This general motion is expected to continue for the next several days, with an increase in forward speed beginning on Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 130 mph with higher gusts. Sam is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Sam is forecast to remain a major hurricane with a track turning to the north early on. (WMBF)

Little change in strength is expected during the next day or so. Thereafter, some slow weakening is forecast through midweek, although Sam should remain a major hurricane. Sam is a small hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 952 mb.

Chances of development remain high with an 80% chance of development with two waves coming off the coast of Africa. (WMBF)

An elongated area of low pressure associated with the remnants of Peter is located a few hundred miles east-southeast of Bermuda. Showers and thunderstorms associated with this system have changed little in organization since yesterday. However, environmental conditions are marginally conducive for some further development, and Peter could briefly become a tropical depression again during the next day or two while it moves northeastward near 10 mph. By midweek, environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for further development. The chance of development remains at 50% over the next two and five days.

2. Disorganized showers and thunderstorms are associated with a broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for further development of this disturbance, and a tropical depression is likely to form in a few days while it moves westward to west-northwestward at 5 to 10 mph over the central tropical Atlantic. The chance of development is at 40% over the next two days and 80% over the next five days.

A tropical wave is moving offshore the west coast of Africa and into the far eastern tropical Atlantic. Upper-level winds are forecast to be conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form in a few days while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the far eastern tropical Atlantic. The chance of development remains at 40% over the next two days and 80% over the next five days.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.