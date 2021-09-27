FIRST ALERT: Clear & calm start to the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another cool morning as we begin the new work week.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s today. (WMBF)

Dry and pleasant weather will continue, with warmer temperatures than the weekend. Highs today will only reach the upper 70s to lower 80s on the beach with the mid 80s inland. If you have any plans today, you picked a perfect forecast here in the Carolinas.

The new work week will feature a slight uptick in the humidity for the middle of the week. (WMBF)

As we head into the middle of the week, a brief uptick in the humidity will return but it will be BRIEF. The muggy meter will climb into the humid range for late Tuesday-early Thursday. All of this as highs climb into the mid 80s on the beaches and upper 80s inland. It’s not nearly as bad as it could be humidity wise.

Another cold front will bring a drop in temperatures to end the week. (WMBF)

The good news? An approaching weak cold front looks to bring cooler temperatures and lower humidity again for the end of the week and into the weekend. Outside of a stray shower Thursday and Friday, highs will fall into the upper 70s to lower 80s. It’ll be a nice change of pace again for the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.