Drinks with Danyel: Sponsor a child on the spectrum for Halloween with SOS Care

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -This year autism advocates are using the blue pumpkin to help bring awareness on the challenges a person with autism might experience while trick or treating this Halloween.

“Blue is often associated with autism awareness, so a child with autism may not be wearing a costume, might be a little older than typical or might not be able to say “Trick or Treat,” explains Kathi Grace, Director of Marketing for SOS Care in Murrells Inlet. SOS Care answers the call and helps families with autism or other intellectual disabilities find the resources they need to navigate a diagnosis.

The blue bucket will let you know that the trick or treater may be on the spectrum. “If you think about how over-stimulating many of the elements of a Halloween night can be: itchy costumes, face coverings or the element of surprise, imagine how overwhelming that might be for a child on the autism spectrum”, Grace said. It’s also used by homes promoting inclusivity to welcome all trick or treaters.

These kids and adults just want to feel included. And we’re offering a way for the public to help in that effort! Simply “Sponsor a Child on the Spectrum” this Halloween. A $25 donation to SOS Care provides a child with a blue pumpkin, some sensory toys and treats for a memorable Halloween. To join the effort, click here: bit.ly/sospumpkins Blue pumpkins were the brainstorm of a mother with a three-year old son with autism. He’ll be carrying a blue pumpkin so people know he has autism and is nonverbal. Her idea went viral on social media and has been shared more than 150,000 times. For more information on SOS Care: visit www.SOSCareSC.org or call 843.449.0554. SOS Care serves Horry and Georgetown counties, and has several programs in Charleston, Florence and Greenville.

