Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

DHEC confirms nearly 100 new COVID deaths statewide over three days

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – State health officials confirmed thousands of new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina over a three-day period.

From Saturday through Monday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 6,503 new confirmed cases of the virus.

DHEC does not report the COVID-19 case numbers over the weekend and releases three days worth of information on Monday.

Out of the 6,503 confirmed cases, there were 397 in Horry County and 200 in Florence County.

There were also 98 confirmed deaths over the three days, with four of the deaths in Horry County and six in Florence County.

According to DHEC’s vaccination dashboard, 60.1% of eligible South Carolinians have received at least one vaccine and 51.7% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For more COVID-19 data from DHEC, click here.

Vaccination locations in your area can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Igor Lourenco
Man shot at victim while looking into vehicles in Myrtle Beach, police say
Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Highway 701 at Brickyard Place...
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 injured after vehicle overturns on Highway 701
South Carolina reported 110 hate crime incidents in 2020 compared to 57 reported in 2019.
FBI launches hate crime reporting campaign in South Carolina
Authorities are investigating a death in the Conway area.
Body found near roadway in Conway area, death investigation underway
Harley-Davidson predicting big turnout for upcoming Fall Bike Rally event
Organizers, vendors predict big turnout for upcoming Fall Bike Rally

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. sees 2,600+ new COVID-19 cases
Myrtle Beach pediatrician Dr. Marc Bahan says the increase is largely due to not being able to...
Doctors see increase in depression cases among teens amid pandemic
The mother chose not to get vaccinated during her pregnancy, her family says.
'She had a heart of gold': Family mourns mother of 4 who died of COVID-19
The ordinance lasts through at least early October and people who don’t mask up in required...
Fans react to mask mandate for University of South Carolina football games