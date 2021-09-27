Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Deputies make arrest after man shot, killed at Hartsville area gas station

Darius Ings
Darius Ings(Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington County deputies arrested a man who they said shot and killed another man at a gas station in the Hartsville area.

Darius Ings was arrested on Monday and charged with murder in the shooting death of Mardrall Addison back in June.

Arrest warrants state that “the defendant did with reckless disregard of human life, unlawfully shoot and kill the victim with malic and aforethought.”

Investigators said Addison was shot after an altercation at the Refuel Station off W. Bobo Newsome Highway.

Ings is currently booked at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Igor Lourenco
Man shot at victim while looking into vehicles in Myrtle Beach, police say
Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Highway 701 at Brickyard Place...
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 injured after vehicle overturns on Highway 701
South Carolina reported 110 hate crime incidents in 2020 compared to 57 reported in 2019.
FBI launches hate crime reporting campaign in South Carolina
Authorities are investigating a death in the Conway area.
Body found near roadway in Conway area, death investigation underway
Harley-Davidson predicting big turnout for upcoming Fall Bike Rally event
Organizers, vendors predict big turnout for upcoming Fall Bike Rally

Latest News

Robert Britt
Authorities upgrade charges against man after Georgetown shooting turns deadly
Darlington County deputies are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station early Monday...
Darlington County deputies search for suspects in gas station armed robbery
The Florence County Coroner’s Office has named the victim of a deadly weekend shooting.
Florence County coroner names victim of deadly shooting
Authorities are investigating a death in the Conway area.
Body found near roadway in Conway area, death investigation underway