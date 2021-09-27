Deputies make arrest after man shot, killed at Hartsville area gas station

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington County deputies arrested a man who they said shot and killed another man at a gas station in the Hartsville area.

Darius Ings was arrested on Monday and charged with murder in the shooting death of Mardrall Addison back in June.

Arrest warrants state that “the defendant did with reckless disregard of human life, unlawfully shoot and kill the victim with malic and aforethought.”

Investigators said Addison was shot after an altercation at the Refuel Station off W. Bobo Newsome Highway.

Ings is currently booked at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

