Death investigation underway in Conway area, police say

The Horry County Police Department is investigating a death in the Conway area.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is investigating a death in the Conway area.

Mikayla Moskov, HCPD spokesperson, said Monday morning the investigation is in the area of Hemingway Chapel Road.

Police do not believe there is a risk to the community, Moskov added.

Authorities have not announced any additional details in the case.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

