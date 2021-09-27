Death investigation underway in Conway area, police say
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is investigating a death in the Conway area.
Mikayla Moskov, HCPD spokesperson, said Monday morning the investigation is in the area of Hemingway Chapel Road.
Police do not believe there is a risk to the community, Moskov added.
Authorities have not announced any additional details in the case.
