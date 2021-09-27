Submit a Tip
Darlington County deputies search for suspects in gas station armed robbery

Darlington County deputies are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station early Monday morning.
Darlington County deputies are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station early Monday morning.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington County deputies are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station early Monday morning.

The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. at the refuel station at 3504 W. Bobo Newsome Highway in the Pine Ridge area, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said two men partially covering their faces and wearing camo hoodies robbed the gas station while armed with handguns.

The suspects fled the scene before deputies arrived.

No injuries were reported.

Call the DCSO if you have any information.

