Crash blocks all southbound lanes on Highway 501 at Carolina Forest Boulevard

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash on Highway 501 has all southbound lanes blocked in the Carolina Forest area, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The SCDOT’s traffic network shows the crash happened Monday afternoon at Carolina Forest Boulevard and West Perry Road.

Traffic is backed up all the way to Coastal Carolina University.

WMBF News is reaching out to Horry County Fire Rescue and the South Carolina Highway Patrol to find out how many cars are involved in the wreck and if there are any injuries.

Drivers should avoid the area and find an alternate route.

