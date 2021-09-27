Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Car drives through Goodwill store in Pawleys Island

A car drove through the GW Boutique in Pawleys Island on Monday afternoon.
A car drove through the GW Boutique in Pawleys Island on Monday afternoon.(Source: Carolina Scanner)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – A car drove through a Goodwill store in Pawleys Island on Monday afternoon.

A picture from the Twitter account Carolina Scanner shows the front door of the GW Boutique off Ocean Highway smashed through with crime scene tape around it.

We have made calls to Midway Fire Rescue to find out if anyone was hurt and how this happened.

We have also reached out to the GW Boutique but their phone is down at this time.

We will bring you updates on this crash as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Igor Lourenco
Man shot at victim while looking into vehicles in Myrtle Beach, police say
Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Highway 701 at Brickyard Place...
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 injured after vehicle overturns on Highway 701
South Carolina reported 110 hate crime incidents in 2020 compared to 57 reported in 2019.
FBI launches hate crime reporting campaign in South Carolina
Authorities are investigating a death in the Conway area.
Body found near roadway in Conway area, death investigation underway
Harley-Davidson predicting big turnout for upcoming Fall Bike Rally event
Organizers, vendors predict big turnout for upcoming Fall Bike Rally

Latest News

Robert Britt
Authorities upgrade charges against man after Georgetown shooting turns deadly
Darius Ings
Deputies make arrest after man shot, killed at Hartsville area gas station
Trooper Adolfo Lopez-Alcedo
BACK ON PATROL: N.C. trooper to return to duty 15 months after seriously injured by car while working deadly crash scene on I-485
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. sees 2,600+ new COVID-19 cases