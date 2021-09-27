Submit a Tip
Box truck crashes, overturns in Galivants Ferry

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a crash involving a box truck early Monday morning in...
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a crash involving a box truck early Monday morning in Galivants Ferry.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a crash involving a box truck early Monday morning in Galivants Ferry.

The single-vehicle crash at W. Highway 501 and Eagle Road was dispatched at 5:14 a.m., according to HCFR.

Officials say no one was transported to the hospital.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

No additional details on the crash were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

