Box truck crashes, overturns in Galivants Ferry

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a crash involving a box truck early Monday morning in Galivants Ferry.

The single-vehicle crash at W. Highway 501 and Eagle Road was dispatched at 5:14 a.m., according to HCFR.

Officials say no one was transported to the hospital.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

No additional details on the crash were immediately available.

