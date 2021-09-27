Submit a Tip
Authorities upgrade charges against man after Georgetown shooting turns deadly

Robert Britt
Robert Britt(Source: Georgetown County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown police revealed on Monday that a shooting last week has turned deadly.

Police said 26-year-old Raekwon Grant died from injuries that he suffered during a shooting on Wednesday near Church and Stevenson streets.

Grant was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. An autopsy will be performed at MUSC on Thursday.

Robert Justin Britt, 41, of Georgetown had already been arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder in the case. A murder warrant against him was served on Monday for Grant’s death.

“Senseless acts of violence will not be tolerated in the City of Georgetown. We will continue to use all of the resources at our disposal to bring violators to justice.” Interim-Chief William Pierce said.

Britt still faces an attempted murder charge for shooting an 18-year-old on Wednesday, according to police.

He is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

