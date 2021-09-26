Submit a Tip
Woman charged in connection to deadly Lumberton shooting

​Dorothy Marie Bryant
​Dorothy Marie Bryant(Robeson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A woman is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting in the Pee Dee.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Deer Stand Drive in Lumberton.

Deputies were called to the area for reports of a person being shot. Responding authorities found one victim upon arriving at the scene.

The victim, later identified as 57-year-old Sam McLellan, Jr., died after being taken to the hospital.

Authoirties later arrested 39-year-old Dorothy Marie Bryant, of Lumberton, in connection to McLellan’s death. She’s charged with first-degree murder.

The sheriff’s office says Bryant is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

