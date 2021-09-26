TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 injured after vehicle overturns on Highway 701

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Drivers are being asked to avoid a part of Highway 701 after a three-vehicle accident on Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a crash in the area of Brickyard Place in Conway at 2:20 p.m.

HCFR added that one of the vehicles overturned, and two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

All lanes in the area are currently blocked as of around 2:55 p.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

