SC House holds more redistricting meetings as maps delayed

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The South Carolina House will take online testimony this week about redistricting as it appears the General Assembly won’t take up the new maps for several months.

The House’s redistricting committee meets 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Blatt Building at the Statehouse to listen to the public both in person and online.

The committee just finished holding nine meetings around South Carolina on what criteria should be used to draw maps for the 46 state Senate districts, 124 state House districts and seven U.S. House districts based on 2020 U.S. Census data.

The Senate subcommittee held 10 hearings across the state. They set their criteria for new districts earlier this month.

