‘Quite honored:’ Grand Strand WWII, Vietnam veterans receive Quilts of Valor

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of Grand Strand veterans were honored for their service Saturday, presented with gifts that have gratitude in every stitch.

World War II veteran Leo Garmusz and Vietnam War veteran Fred Tinney both received Quilts of Valor during a ceremony. The handmade blankets are made and presented to those who have served the country.

Garmusz, who turns 102 next month, said he was quite honored by the gesture.

“I didn’t expect it,” he said. “It surprised me.”

Tinney shared a similar sentiment, as the quilts were placed on their shoulders.

“It’s a privilege to be alive today to honor them also in receiving the quilt,” he said.

Both quilts have different patterns and designs with colors ranging from red, white and blue and small stars. The art on each quilt also represents the significance of the American flag, in many ways.

“It means patriotism, honor and pride and commitment,” said Marty Kaminski, who helped organize the event.

The Quilts of Honor originated in 2003, described as a method of healing for soldiers who returned from conflict.

They also serve as a reflection on the past and a celebration of today.

For Tinney, his quilt will be passed down in remembrance of his service.

“I have 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren so one of them will receive the quilt eventually,” he said.

