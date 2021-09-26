Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘Quite honored:’ Grand Strand WWII, Vietnam veterans receive Quilts of Valor

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of Grand Strand veterans were honored for their service Saturday, presented with gifts that have gratitude in every stitch.

World War II veteran Leo Garmusz and Vietnam War veteran Fred Tinney both received Quilts of Valor during a ceremony. The handmade blankets are made and presented to those who have served the country.

Garmusz, who turns 102 next month, said he was quite honored by the gesture.

“I didn’t expect it,” he said. “It surprised me.”

Tinney shared a similar sentiment, as the quilts were placed on their shoulders.

“It’s a privilege to be alive today to honor them also in receiving the quilt,” he said.

Both quilts have different patterns and designs with colors ranging from red, white and blue and small stars. The art on each quilt also represents the significance of the American flag, in many ways.

“It means patriotism, honor and pride and commitment,” said Marty Kaminski, who helped organize the event.

The Quilts of Honor originated in 2003, described as a method of healing for soldiers who returned from conflict.

They also serve as a reflection on the past and a celebration of today.

For Tinney, his quilt will be passed down in remembrance of his service.

“I have 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren so one of them will receive the quilt eventually,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harley-Davidson predicting big turnout for upcoming Fall Bike Rally event
Organizers, vendors predict big turnout for upcoming Fall Bike Rally
1 killed after truck crashes on Highway 378, goes into Florence County river
Sheridan Wahl and her roommate Elizabeth Echenique
‘Loving person’: Sheridan Wahl’s roommate reflects on friend’s life, impact she made
The Chants will wear helmets with the university's old logo on Saturday. The logo was used...
Coastal Carolina reveals ‘throwback’ uniforms ahead of game vs. UMass
South Carolina reported 110 hate crime incidents in 2020 compared to 57 reported in 2019.
FBI launches hate crime reporting campaign in South Carolina

Latest News

Coastal Carolina vs. UMass highlights
Grand Strand WWII, Vietnam veterans receive Quilts of Valor
Grand Strand WWII, Vietnam veterans receive Quilts of Valor
.
Coalition calling on Grand Strand community’s help to combat homelessness
Deputies investigating deadly Florence County shooting