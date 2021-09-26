Man shot at victim while looking into vehicles in Myrtle Beach, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing charges after a shots fired incident in Myrtle Beach, according to officials.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers responded to the area of 9th Avenue South and Freedom Way sometime Saturday after reports of shots fired.

After an investigation into the incident, police said a suspect was seen looking into vehicles in the area before being confronted by someone.

The suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Igor Lourenco, then fired a weapon at the victim.

Lourenco was later taken into custody and is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Online records show he was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Saturday under a $125,000 bond.

Details on the victim’s condition were not available as of Sunday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.