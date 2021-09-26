Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Man shot at victim while looking into vehicles in Myrtle Beach, police say

Igor Lourenco
Igor Lourenco(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing charges after a shots fired incident in Myrtle Beach, according to officials.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers responded to the area of 9th Avenue South and Freedom Way sometime Saturday after reports of shots fired.

After an investigation into the incident, police said a suspect was seen looking into vehicles in the area before being confronted by someone.

The suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Igor Lourenco, then fired a weapon at the victim.

Lourenco was later taken into custody and is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Online records show he was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Saturday under a $125,000 bond.

Details on the victim’s condition were not available as of Sunday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harley-Davidson predicting big turnout for upcoming Fall Bike Rally event
Organizers, vendors predict big turnout for upcoming Fall Bike Rally
1 killed after truck crashes on Highway 378, goes into Florence County river
Sheridan Wahl and her roommate Elizabeth Echenique
‘Loving person’: Sheridan Wahl’s roommate reflects on friend’s life, impact she made
The Chants will wear helmets with the university's old logo on Saturday. The logo was used...
Coastal Carolina reveals ‘throwback’ uniforms ahead of game vs. UMass
South Carolina reported 110 hate crime incidents in 2020 compared to 57 reported in 2019.
FBI launches hate crime reporting campaign in South Carolina

Latest News

Deputies investigating deadly Florence County shooting
​Dorothy Marie Bryant
Woman charged in connection to deadly Lumberton shooting
Police list person of interest in search for missing woman from Pageland, S.C.
“It’s like a nightmare’: Family hoping for ‘great outcome’ despite police naming person of interest in search of missing Pageland. S.C. woman
A police car.
Man killed in Robeson County shooting, deputies say