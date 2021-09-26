FIRST ALERT: A cool and crisp Sunday before warming temperatures return

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re off to a cool and calm start to our Sunday morning with temperatures in the 50s all across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Despite the chilly temperatures this morning, we’ll warm up quickly through out the late morning. This will lead tp temperatures climbing into the upper 70s for our highs later this afternoon. Clear skies and low humidity will make for a wonderful second half to the weekend.

Today's Forecast (WMBF)

As we head into the new work week, dry and pleasant weather will continue, although slightly warmer temperatures and higher humidity will creep back in but only briefly. By midweek, high temperatures will be back into the middle 80s.

New Work Week (WMBF)

Towards the end of next week, we’re seeing signs of another possible cold front that will sweep across the area. This means another dose of cooler temperatures and low humidity just in time for next weekend! So far, the timing of the cold front looks to arrive sometime Wednesday overnight or into Thursday morning. So far, rain chances will be minimal if any at all.

Cold Front (WMBF)

