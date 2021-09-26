Deputies investigating deadly Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating a deadly shooting.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened in the area of Jody Road sometime Saturday evening.

Investigators are still working to find out what happened leading up to the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.

