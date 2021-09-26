Submit a Tip
Deputies investigating deadly Florence County shooting

(WAVE 3 News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating a deadly shooting.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened in the area of Jody Road sometime Saturday evening.

Investigators are still working to find out what happened leading up to the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

