Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Coastal Carolina climbs to No. 16 in latest AP Poll

By Michael Owens
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina is maintaining its spot in the greater college football landscape.

The Chanticleers came in at No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25 poll on Sunday. That’s up one spot from last week but is their highest position in the rankings so far this year. It also marks the 16th straight week the Chants have been ranked in the AP Poll.

Coastal also came in at No. 16 in this week’s Amway Coaches Poll.

It comes following the Chants’ 53-3 win over UMass on Saturday to round out their non-conference schedule.

MORE | No. 17 Coastal Carolina rolls past UMass, 53-3

Elsewhere in the poll, Alabama remained at No. 1 while Georgia came in at No. 2. Oregon, Penn State and Iowa all rounded out the top five, in that order.

Oklahoma also fell out of the top five, landing at No. 6. While No. 8 Arkansas, No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 10 Florida all entered the top 10.

Clemson fell from No. 9 to No. 25 following a double overtime loss at North Carolina State on Saturday. NC State and fellow ACC squad Wake Forest each entered the poll at No. 23 and No. 24, respectively.

No. 16 Coastal Carolina will host Louisiana-Monroe to start Sun Belt Conference play on Saturday. Kickoff from Brooks Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harley-Davidson predicting big turnout for upcoming Fall Bike Rally event
Organizers, vendors predict big turnout for upcoming Fall Bike Rally
South Carolina reported 110 hate crime incidents in 2020 compared to 57 reported in 2019.
FBI launches hate crime reporting campaign in South Carolina
1 killed after truck crashes on Highway 378, goes into Florence County river
Sheridan Wahl and her roommate Elizabeth Echenique
‘Loving person’: Sheridan Wahl’s roommate reflects on friend’s life, impact she made
The Chants will wear helmets with the university's old logo on Saturday. The logo was used...
Coastal Carolina reveals ‘throwback’ uniforms ahead of game vs. UMass

Latest News

Coastal Carolina vs. UMass highlights
Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall (10) looks to pass during the first half of a NCAA...
No. 17 Coastal Carolina rolls past UMass, 53-3
WMBF Extra Point Logo
Extra Point: Week Five scores and highlights
WMBF News at 11
Extra Point: Week 5 (Part 2)