Coastal Carolina climbs to No. 16 in latest AP Poll

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina is maintaining its spot in the greater college football landscape.

The Chanticleers came in at No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25 poll on Sunday. That’s up one spot from last week but is their highest position in the rankings so far this year. It also marks the 16th straight week the Chants have been ranked in the AP Poll.

Coastal also came in at No. 16 in this week’s Amway Coaches Poll.

It comes following the Chants’ 53-3 win over UMass on Saturday to round out their non-conference schedule.

Elsewhere in the poll, Alabama remained at No. 1 while Georgia came in at No. 2. Oregon, Penn State and Iowa all rounded out the top five, in that order.

Oklahoma also fell out of the top five, landing at No. 6. While No. 8 Arkansas, No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 10 Florida all entered the top 10.

Clemson fell from No. 9 to No. 25 following a double overtime loss at North Carolina State on Saturday. NC State and fellow ACC squad Wake Forest each entered the poll at No. 23 and No. 24, respectively.

No. 16 Coastal Carolina will host Louisiana-Monroe to start Sun Belt Conference play on Saturday. Kickoff from Brooks Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m.

