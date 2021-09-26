Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Amtrak cross-country train derails near town in Montana

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street...
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOPLIN, Mont. (AP) — An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana, local media reported.

The train, which passengers on social media say was headed west to Seattle, derailed between the Havre and Shelby stops in Montana, the KXLY TV and KSEN radio reported.

The KSEN TV station reported that the train derailed about 1 mile from Joplin, Montana, a town of about 200 people.

An eyewitness told KSEN that at least four cars were tipped over and off the track. Emergency responders are on the scene.

The train is the Empire Builder line that runs between Seattle and Chicago, KXLY reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has released dashcam video from a deadly trooper-involved...
‘Let me see your hands’: Dashcam footage released in deadly trooper-involved shooting in Longs
Sheridan Wahl
Sheridan Wahl’s car found about 10 miles from where body was found, incident report reveals
Sam will become a major hurricane this weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Sam strengthens into a hurricane
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
2 children reportedly thrown from bridge, killing 1; Woman in custody
South Carolina’s largest garage sale to be held at Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
South Carolina’s largest garage sale to be held at Myrtle Beach Convention Center

Latest News

.
Coalition calling on Grand Strand community’s help to combat homelessness
Police list person of interest in search for missing woman from Pageland, S.C.
“It’s like a nightmare’: Family hoping for ‘great outcome’ despite police naming person of interest in search of missing Pageland. S.C. woman
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2021, file photo House Budget Committee Chair John Yarmuth, D-Ky.,...
Panel OKs Dems’ $3.5T bill, crunch time for Biden agenda
Sam strengthens into 4th major hurricane of the season.
Hurricane Sam becomes Category 4 storm far from land