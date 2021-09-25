Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered Lumberton man

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are searching for a man who was reported missing and may be in danger.

The North Carolina Center of Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert late Friday for 28-year-old Uriel Torres.

Torres was last seen on the 3100 block of Fayetteville Road. He’s also believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Torres is described as 5′8″ and 240 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

